Corby health bosses in bid to reduce Type 2 diabetes

Health leaders in Corby are encouraging people to take part in a national drive to reduce Type 2 diabetes.

Public Health England figures show that 4,510 people in Corby have diabetes – 7.6 per cent of the population over the age of 16.

Those who are in danger of developing Type 2 diabetes will be referred to the Healthier You: NHS Diabetes Prevention Programme, which provides people with bespoke and tailored lifestyle advice.

Dr Joanne Watt, clinical chairman at NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “For many people Type 2 diabetes can be prevented or controlled by simple lifestyle changes.

“If you have borderline high sugar levels you may be told that you have pre-diabetes, which means you may be able to stop yourself from developing Type 2 diabetes if you make the right lifestyle changes.”

Type 2 diabetes is a serious life-long condition involving high levels of glucose in the blood which need to be controlled.

It is normally caused by poor lifestyle and obesity.

An online questionnaire has been created to help people find out if they are at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes over the next 10 years.

To take it, click here.