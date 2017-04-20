Corby gym egg donations welcomed by hospice

Patients at Corby’s Lakelands Hospice received a haul of Easter eggs donated by staff and customers of a town gym.

Steve Wilson and Alex Antipof, manager and assistant manager of Anytime Fitness, asked customers for the donations.

Paul Marlow, fundraising manager at Lakelands, visited the gym, at Rockingham Leisure Park, to collect the chocolate treats from gym staff (pictured above).

A spokesman for the hospice said: “Thank you Anytime Fitness, our patients were all absolutely thrilled to receive an Easter Egg, your generosity really brought lots of Easter joy to the hospice.”