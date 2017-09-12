Corby groom-to-be’s desperate plea for wedding kilt as store goes into administration

A Corby man has appealed for help to get a kilt for his wedding after the company he was hoping to hire one from went into administration.

Aaron Murphy, 37, is set to marry his fiancee Samantha Hocking, 28, at the Corby Cube on Saturday (September 16).

Greenwoods has gone into administration.

He paid half of the £140 fee to hire a kilt from Greenwoods, which has a store in Corby’s Willow Place.

But it has now gone into administration, leaving him ‘high and dry’ just days before his big day.

Mr Murphy said: “They measured me up for a kilt and I paid a deposit to collect it a week before the wedding.

“But when I went in they said they don’t get kilts in any more because they’ve gone into administration.

“I rang their customer services and they said I wouldn’t get my money back and now I’m without one just a few days before my wedding.

“They’ve left me high and dry.

“We’re spending enough money on everything else for the wedding and I can’t afford this.”

A notice on the store’s door confirms Greenwood appointed administrators on September 6.

Aaron and Samantha have been together for one year and Aaron has appealed for help to make his big day perfect.

He said: “We would really appreciate any help we could get with this.

“With the rent fee and deposit from another store it’s £185 which I haven’t got.”

