Corby GPs urging at-risk patients to have flu jab

Corby’s GPs are urging at-risk patients to have the flu vaccine in September and October to get protected in time for the winter.

Most surgeries in Corby are offering Saturday morning flu clinics free of charge throughout September and October to at-risk groups including people who are aged 65 years or over, live in a residential or nursing home, have a learning disability, live with someone who is immunocompromised, are the main carer of an older or disabled person, or who are pregnant.

Surgeries including Great Oakley, Woodsend, The Studfall Partnership and Lakeside Healthcare will be all offering Saturday flu clinics in September and October.

Dr Sumira will be offering flu vaccinations to his patients during weekday appointments.

Patients are advised to contact their registered surgery to arrange a convenient appointment and get the jab.

GP Joanne Watt, chair of NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Flu is a highly infectious illness caused by a virus.

“The types of virus in circulation change every year as does the vaccine, therefore it is important that at-risk groups have the vaccine every winter.

“Flu is not like a cold – it can be a really serious illness for some people.

“It can increase the risk of developing more serious illnesses such as bronchitis and pneumonia, and can make existing conditions much worse.

“In the most serious cases, seasonal flu might land you in hospital - it can even be a killer.

“If you’re in any of the at-risk groups the flu vaccine is completely free and is a safe way of protecting you and your family in a matter of minutes.

“Contact your GP practice to arrange a convenient appointment and get your vaccine.

“It’s quick, safe and free for those most at risk from the virus.”

Free NHS flu vaccinations are also available to individuals with asthma, COPD or other long-term lung conditions, heart problems, diabetes, kidney disease, liver disease, stroke or a transient ischaemic attack, lowered immunity due to disease or treatment such as steroid medication or cancer treatment, neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis or cerebral palsy, problems with your spleen e.g sickle cell disease or the removal of the spleen or are seriously overweight (BMI of 40 or above).

Flu is caused by influenza viruses that infect the windpipe and lungs.

The flu vaccine provides the best protection available against a virus that can cause severe illness.

Children aged two and three years will receive a nasal vaccination at their GP surgery.

Children in reception year and school years 1, 2, 3 and 4 will be offered the vaccine in school.

If you are a frontline health or social worker your employer should offer you a free flu vaccination.