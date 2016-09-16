Corby gets a new driving theory test centre

People sitting their driving theory test in Corby will no longer have to travel out of town to take the exam.

The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency has announced the opening of a new test centre at the Pearson Academy in Bangrave Road South.

The opening is part of a scheme to open 27 new centres across the country to provide candidates with more choice on where to sit their test.

DVSA Chief Driving Examiner, Lesley Young, said:“DVSA is committed to providing a service that meets the needs and expectations of our customers.

“I’m pleased that we’ll be able to offer customers more choice and will be opening an additional 28 theory test centres across Great Britain, as a result of our contract extension with Pearson VUE.”

DVSA Chief Executive, Gareth Llewellyn, said:

“The theory test is kept under constant review to ensure it continues to prepare candidates for a lifetime of safe driving.

“The test enables candidates to demonstrate they have a good knowledge of the rules of the road and the theory behind safe driving before they start driving.”

Booking at the centre is already open.