Corby flu clinic offers vaccines for children

A clinic is being held in Corby for children who missed their flu vaccination at school.

The vaccination, which is in the form of a nasal spray and not an injection, is being offered at Willowbrook Health Centre in Cottingham Road on Tuesday, December 12, from 9am to midday.

The clinic will be open to children who are home-schooled or were unable to attend their school vaccinations.

GP Joanne Watt, chairman of NHS Corby Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “Flu is a very common infection in babies and children.

“It can be very unpleasant for them with potentially serious complications, including bronchitis and pneumonia. The flu vaccine is a quick and safe way of protecting your children in a matter of minutes.”

To book to attend the clinic, call 0300 111 1022.