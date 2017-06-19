Corby flies flag for Armed Forces Week

Members of the public joined staff at Corby Council outside the Corby Cube this morning to help proudly raise the Armed Forces Flag in support of national Armed Forces Week.

The flag-raising ceremony was led by mayor of Corby Matt Keane in James Ashworth VC Square.

It is named after local serviceman and hero Lance Corporal James Ashworth VC, who tragically lost his life in battle in 2012.

Cllr Keane said: “Corby has always shown a great amount of support for our Armed Forces, who bravely put their lives on the line for all of us.

“Joining together to raise the flag is a small way in which we can show that we appreciate all that they do for our country and hopefully provides comfort and support to our troops and their families.”

The Royal British Legion Corby will also be hosting several events over Armed Forces Week including:

Friday, June 23 – Race night at the Ex Servicemen’s Club, first race starts at 8pm

Saturday, June 24 – Forces day in Corby Town Centre. There will be a march at 1pm from James Ashworth VC Square to outside Primark where a small service will be held. There will also be stalls, crafts and lots for children, military vehicle display, dancers and much more.

Sunday, June 25 – Forces parade and service at St John the Baptist Church, 11am. Teas and coffees will be provided in the church hall following the service.

For more information about the Royal British Legion events in Corby contact Gareth Price on 07802 861592 or check out their Facebook page, search for Royal British Legion – Corby Branch.