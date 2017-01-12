Corby firm makes £40k community donations in just six months

A Corby-based firm made £40,000 in donations to a variety of charities and good causes in just six months last year.

RS Components raised the staggering figure between April and October through its My Community initiative.

Each year RS Components helps community causes new and established, aiming to make a difference to the area in which it operates.

Last year’s activities included fundraising and equipment donations to Medical Detection Dogs, support for Homestart Corby, and even manual labour and funds for a garden transformation at Pine Lodge Care Home.

RS’ latest show of support is for a Corby care home to help it become the first in the region to embark on a programme that uses the power of music in its care of those with dementia. Shire Lodge Nursing Home on Rockingham Road is using techniques from tried and tested programmes in the USA to help its residents with dementia, to soothe or stimulate the brain – or to unlock memories – using the power of music.

Sharon Goodall of Shire Lodge Nursing Home said: “The majority of our residents have some degree of dementia, but music touches them all. Many of the residents are simply delighted when they have their headphones on, so the kind donation of these iPods by RS is invaluable to us for our music and memories programme.”

Kathryn Fantom, chairperson of My Community, said: “We’re delighted with the amount we’ve been able to raise for worthy community causes in a six-month period.

It’s something for the whole My Community team and the wider supporters at RS to be very proud of.”