Corby firm helps cadets learn about the dangers of drugs

Youngsters have been learning about the dangers of drugs with the help of the police and a local security firm.

PC Mark Walker organised the drugs and gangs workshop at the home of Corby Air Cadets in St Mark’s Road, Corby, last night (Thursday).

He was joined by colleagues from the Corby police team as well as Suzanne Preston from Corby Community Safety Partnership.

The workshop was an opportunity for the cadets to speak to officers about drugs and learn about the work being done to tackle the problem which is often related to other crimes.

It also gave them the chance to speak to Natalie and Chris from Armatus Risks Security Services in Corby.

They went along to demonstrate the work of the dog and talk about the security industry and policies surrounding drug searches in licensed premises.

The drugs and gangs workshop follows a similar event held with the cadets last year which saw officers re-enact an armed robbery to show them what happens when a crime is committed and how the police deal with it.