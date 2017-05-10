Corby firm buys defibrillator for football team after teenager’s tragic death

A Corby firm has bought a defibrillator for a local team following the death of a young footballer.

Staff at Armatus Risks Security Services Ltd in Corby wanted to do something after hearing of the death of 15-year-old Ben Walker of Thrapston Town Juniors FC.

Tributes and flowers at Thrapston Town FC following Ben's death

The sports-mad teenager, who was also an avid cricketer, collapsed on the pitch during a game last month and was rushed to hospital but died later that day.

Operations manager for the firm Mick Willey said: “We are based at Corby Business Centre and we are very much a family firm, a close-knit company, and we are quite involved in the local community with things like Pubwatch.

“Most of us have children and we have children of a similar age, with a lot of them into their sport.

“When we heard, we just thought that’s awful, God forbid it ever happens again, and we made the offer to one of the local football teams which one of our employee’s children is involved with to help them buy a defibrillator.” The company donated £500 to Kingswood Blacks of Corby to buy a defibrillator which can be taken to each game.

One of the tributes for Ben

Mick said they are pleased to have been able to help a team they have connections with, and added: “The parents and the training staff at Kingswood Blacks are very grateful.”

He hopes other firms or organisations will consider doing something similar and a ripple effect could see more defibrillators available in the area.

A post on the company’s Facebook page said: “Although the odds are very slim this could happen again locally as a company we want to reduce the risk.

“We are proud to have made the donation to Kingswood Blacks of Corby and hope it can potentially save a life if ever required.”

A JustGiving page has been set up in memory of Ben, who attended Prince William School in Oundle, to raise money for the boy’s football and cricket teams.

More than £14,000 has already been raised in memory of Ben, but anyone wishing to make a donation

Ben died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest in the second half of the match against Ise Lodge U15 Hawks on April 28.

A first responder was there ‘within seconds,’ there was a defibrillator on site and the youngster was rushed to Kettering General Hospital, but sadly Ben could not be revived.