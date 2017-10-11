Corby firefighters help raise more than £3,000 for charity

A charity tea party at Corby Fire Station helped raise more than £3,000.

People of all ages got to enjoy the community event which was held on September 23.

People have been thanked for their support of the charity tea party

Youngsters were able to meet the firefighters, sit in the fire engine and hold a water hose.

And for the adults, there was tea, coffee, home-made cakes and a raffle.

The event raised £3,136.35, with some of the money going to The Fire Fighters Charity and a donation of £600 to Lakelands Hospice.

Sue Hall from the hospice in Butland Road said: “The event had a fantastic community feel to it with so many families there.

The chest waxing

“The children had a wonderful time, that was clear to see from their smiling faces.”

The event was organised by Debbie Ashmore, who is a firefighter, and community fire safety officer Jo Gouldson.

As well as the generosity of all who helped, made cakes and donated raffle prizes for the day, Corby firefighter Alastair Ferguson agreed to have his chest waxed to help with the fundraising.

Sue added: “Thank you to Anna Church of Beauty Healing Angel, who offered her services for free.

“The event raised £3,136.35 for the Fire Fighters Charity out of which a very generous donation of £600 was made to Lakelands Hospice.

“So from all at Corby Fire Station and Lakelands Hospice, thank you.”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

Thousands of families have been supported by the hospice since it first opened its doors in 2001, but its work is entirely funded by donations and support from the community