Corby family bringing joy to children with bears in memory of Jorgie

The family of a little girl who lost her brave fight last year have already helped more than 100 children in her memory.

Jorgie had a rare complicated condition and she was nominated to receive a Be Brave Bear when she was ill.

Her mum Nicola Stanton of Corby said: “Our own little sunshine Jorgie was nominated and lucky to receive a bear in early 2016.

“It brought her great joy and her face lit up when she saw it.

“She kept it with her constantly.

“Sadly Jorgie gained her angel wings unexpectedly two weeks before her second birthday in October 2016.

“At her funeral we asked for donations for Be Brave Bears instead of flowers.

“We knew of six local children who fitted the criteria for a bear and wanted them to receive joy from one like Jorgie did.”

The family was overwhelmed by the support they received at the time and with several fundraisers held since then, they have been able to sponsor 105 bears for children who come under the care of Kettering General Hospital.

Nicola said: “We have called the bears we sponsor Jorgie’s Buddies as this makes it more personal to us and those who receive bears.

“The children and their parents can log on to the Jorgie’s Buddies website and see other children with their bears.”

Be Brave Bears can be sent all over the country.

The aim of the bears is to bring comfort to children when they are in hospital, attending appointments or receiving often painful treatments.

Jorgie’s mum and her grandmother Zena Stanton are determined to continue sponsoring the bears in what has been a very difficult time for them.

And they now have the support of friend Gerald Cooney and his son Finlay who will be doing a 50-mile walk in the Peak District this weekend for Jorgie’s Buddies.

To sponsor them, click here

Anyone who would like to nominate a child for a bear or make a donation can call Nicola on 07825 333527.

The only information needed is the child’s name, address, date of birth, name of the condition they have and a brief description of how it affects them on a daily basis.

For more information about Jorgie’s Buddies, click here