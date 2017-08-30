Corby event aims to tackle child sexual exploitation in county

People who work with children and young people in the community or voluntary sector are being invited to an informal talk taking place in Corby about child sexual exploitation.

The free event takes place on Wednesday, September 27, in the council chamber at Corby Cube from 5.30pm.

The talk itself will take place from 6-7pm, and will be covering what child sexual exploitation is, how to spot the signs, how to report concerns, and how communities can help tackle it in Northamptonshire.

Leader of Corby Borough Council, Cllr Tom Beattie, said: “Ensuring our children and young people are safe should be a priority and something that we all need to be educated on. This free event will inform those working closely with young residents of what to look out for and how they can help. We hope that many people take up this opportunity to speak to experts.”

The event will include presentations from Det Ch Insp Richard Tompkins of the Police Public Protection Command and Det Insp Kevin Wooldridge, head of the RISE (Reducing Incidents of Sexual Exploitation) team. To book a place visit www.corby.gov.uk/child-sexual-exploitation-cse-awareness-talk.