Corby elderly care centre rated ‘outstanding’ by watchdog

A Corby homecare company which provides help for the elderly has been given the highest possible rating after an inspection by the CQC.

Home Instead Senior Care, which covers Corby and surrounding villages including Gretton, Little Oakley, Cottingham, and Weldon, was founded by Gail Devereux-Batchelor after experiencing poor care first-hand when her sister fell ill.

Now the care company has been officially rated outstanding by health and social care regulators.

Gail said: “I have a team of dedicated caregivers who make dignified homecare a reality in the area. They are true angels.

“Everyone wants to be able to stay in the comfort of their own home as long as possible and when the time comes to have care, receive it from people they know and can trust.

“I’m proud to dedicate this outstanding rating to my team who make this result possible.

“I couldn’t have made my dream of dignified care come true without their tireless devotion.”

The company now has 84 staff and cares for just short of 100 clients.

In 2017, the firm is hoping to add 50 more staff members who have true care ‘running through their bones’.

Gail added: “It’s not all about care qualifications or previous care experience.

“I look for people who care ‘through and through’.

“If I can see a caring spirit shining, then I think that’s a person I want to have in my team.

“So we look for both male and female caregivers to help support our elderly ladies and gentlemen to continue living in the comfort and familiarity of their own homes as long as possible.

“Then we provide all the training and ongoing support that is needed for our caregivers to undertake their roles with confidence.”

If you’re interested in joining the care team, click here.