Corby drivers ‘ripped off’ by petrol prices

A Corby man says fuel prices in the town compared to nearby Kettering mean drivers are being ripped off.

Frank Thorpe, 68, says he just doesn’t understand why the cost of fuel differs so much when the two towns are less than 10 miles apart.

At the time this article was written, petrol prices at both Morrisons and Tesco were more expensive in Corby than Kettering.

Mr Thorpe said: “If you go to the shops and buy some bread and milk you wouldn’t expect it to be more expensive in Corby, so why is fuel?

“It makes you wonder whether you should go to Kettering to fill up but it’s probably not worth it.

“People in Corby are being ripped off.”

According to petrolprices.com, petrol is 4p a litre more expensive at Morrisons in Corby (114.7p) than the supermarket’s Kettering station (110.7p).

Diesel at the Corby Morrisons (117.7p) is also 4p more expensive than the Kettering store (113.7p).

A Morrisons spokesman said: “We aim to provide the best price locally and this can mean occasionally that price differences between different areas open up.

“We continually review our prices and will look to reduce this difference as soon as we can.”

Petrol at Corby’s Tesco is 2p a litre more expensive than Kettering’s, with diesel the same price.

With Corby’s Asda petrol station undergoing a revamp and the town lacking a Sainsbury’s, the next cheapest option for fuel is a Jet filling station.

Petrol there costs 118.9p a litre with diesel costing 121.9p.

Mr Thorpe added: “All of the taxi drivers are talking about it, it just doesn’t make sense.

“If you run a business and use £30 of fuel a day you’re looking at £200 a week, and the difference will soon add up.”

Mr Thorpe previously spoke out about the issue as a taxi driver in 2011 - but it seems nothing has changed.