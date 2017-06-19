Corby Cube restaurant plan ditched due to lack of interest

A plan to house a restaurant on the fourth floor of the Corby Cube has been dropped after nobody came forward to take it on.

The fourth floor has been vacant since the Cube was built in 2007 and was granted permission to be used as a restaurant.

But councillors will now meet tomorrow (Tuesday) to approve fitting it out as commercial offices.

A report prepared for councillors says: “Planning permission for the Corby Cube was granted in 2007 for a multi-purpose public building housing civic and community functions together with a new arts centre including a 450-seat adaptable theatre with associated landscaping and pedestrianisation of George Street.

“The fourth floor of building was granted permission to be utilised as a restaurant.

“The fourth floor has been vacant since the building was built and has been actively marketed by an external agent since July 2015 for a restaurant use.

“However, there has been no interest.”

No objections have been received from neighbouring units who were consulted with about the plans.

The meeting starts at 7pm in the council chamber in the Cube tomorrow (Tuesday).