Corby couple celebrate 70 years of marriage

A Corby couple are celebrating after reaching 70 years of wedded bliss.

Frank and Caroline Thorpe married on July 5, 1947, after meeting in Wales.

70th Anniversary: Corby: Frank and Caroline Thorpe celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary Saturday July 8th, 2017 NNL-170807-195709009

Frank, 89, was in the Welsh Guards and met Caroline, 86, in Abergavenny.

They moved to Uppingham and then Corby in 1958 and son Frankie, 67, says he couldn’t be more proud of them.

He said: “They have a good understanding of love and trust.

“A marriage is like going out on a boat.

“It’s not always going to be a smooth ride but you have to take the rough waters and that’s what they did.

“People cannot talk out their problems like they used to.

“They are a perfect example to anybody and we’re so proud.”

Frankie added that the couple’s marriage has lasted so long that he struggled to find a platinum anniversary card for them.

Frank and Caroline celebrated their anniversary at a small family gathering in Corby on Saturday (July 8).

They also have a daughter, Carole, 61, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.