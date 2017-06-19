Corby Council to join nation in one-minute silence for London fire victims

Corby will be joining the nation for a one-minute silence to remember those who tragically lost their lives in the Grenfell Tower fire last week.

The fire on Wednesday devastated the high-rise flats, claiming the lives of at least 58 people.

A one-minute silence will be held nationwide at 11am today (Monday).

A Corby Council spokesman said: “The council welcomes everyone to join the silence either by coming along to the Cube or marking the silence wherever they are to show support to all those affected.”