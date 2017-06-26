Corby Council to hold one minute silence after Finsbury Park attack

Corby will hold a one minute silence after last week’s Finsbury Park terror attack.

One man died and several were injured in the incident when a man drove a van into a crowd of Muslims near a mosque.

A Corby Council spokesman said: “At 12 noon on Monday (June 26), Corby Council will join the nation in a one minute silence to remember those sadly affected by the Finsbury Park attack on June 19.

“The silence will take place outside of the Corby Cube, where the council’s flag will be flying at half mast.

“The borough council is welcoming everyone to join the silence either by coming along to the Cube or marking the silence wherever they are to show solidarity with the victims and the people of Finsbury Park.”