Corby Council to commemorate fallen First World War solider

A local soldier who lost his life in a First World War battle will be commemorated by Corby Council on Thursday on the 100th anniversary of his death.

Frank Edwin Ward was born in Weldon in 1887.

His father, Charles Edwin Ward, was from Caldecott and his mother, Emily Ward (nee Spriggs) was from Weldon.

The family lived in Weldon in 1891 and by 1901 had moved to Caldecott.

In the 1911 Census the family were back in Weldon.

Frank Ward served as a Private (20079) in ‘D’ Company, 7th (Service) Battalion, Northamptonshire Regiment.

He served in France/Flanders from November 24, 1915.

The 7th Battalion was formed in Northampton in September 1914.

The Battalion was part of the 73rd Brigade of the 24th Division.

The Battalion was mobilised and landed in Boulogne on September 2, 1915.

Pte Ward was killed in action on June 22, 1917.

This followed the Battalion’s involvement in the Battle of Messines (June 7-14 1917).

The Battalion was on the front line and its diary entry stated ‘desultory shelling during day’.

Pte Ward is buried in the Dicklebusch New Military Cemetery Extension and remembered on the Weldon War Memorial.