Corby Council signs up to Dying To Work charter

Corby Council has added its name to a charter aimed at helping employees who become terminally ill at work.

The council is the latest employer to sign up to the Dying to Work Voluntary Charter, following in the footsteps of employers such as Rolls Royce, Royal Mail and the Co-op.

The charter is part of the TUC’s wider Dying to Work campaign which is seeking greater security for terminally-ill workers where they cannot be dismissed as a result of their condition.

Dying to Work was taken forward by the TUC following the case of Jacci Woodcook, an area sales manager from Derbyshire who was forced out of her job two-and-a-half years ago after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

The TUC is asking employers to sign up to its voluntary charter to stop cases like Jacci’s happening in the future.

TUC Midlands Regional Secretary Lee Barron said: “Your job should be the least of your worries when you get a terminal diagnosis.

“I’m delighted that Corby Council have shown real leadership in this area, working with unions to guarantee fair treatment for terminally-ill workers.

“Over half a million workers are now covered by the Dying to Work charter across the country, and we expect more employers to commit in the coming months.”

Leader of Corby Council Cllr Tom Beattie said: “As a prominent employer within the borough we hope that by signing up to the Dying to Work Charter we can not only give reassurance to our employees but also encourage and lead the way for other Corby employers to do the same.

“Becoming ill is already tough enough to cope with, without having to worry about your job too. We are very pleased to be signing up to the Dying to Work Charter and hope that many more companies in Corby will do the same.”

Sally Mortimer, Corby’s regional representative for Unite, said: “It has been a privilege for me to be involved in such a necessary charter, it will be a great relief to my members that Corby Council have signed up to this.”

Laura Shaw, Corby’s branch secretary for Unison, said: “Unison applauds the council’s decision to sign up to the Dying to Work Charter.

“Staff will now feel more secure at work and know they will be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve if they are diagnosed with a terminal illness.

“I hope other employers in Northamptonshire will follow the council’s excellent lead.”