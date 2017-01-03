Corby Council by-election after councillor fails to attend enough meetings

A by-election will be held for a seat on Corby Council after a councillor was kicked out for not attending meetings.

Cllr Kenneth Carratt won one of the three seats on the Kingswood & Hazel Leys ward at the 2015 election, standing as a Labour Party candidate.

Cllr Carratt since became an independent councillor, but has failed to attend a formal council meeting for six months; under legislation his council seat has been declared vacant.

A by-election will now be held, with the Notice of Election posted on Thursday, January 6.

If the seat is contested, voting will take place on Thursday, February 9.