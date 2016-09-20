Corby college pupils warned about dangers of drink-driving and using mobile phones

Corby teenagers were warned of the dangers of distractions while driving at an emergency service road safety day.

The event at the town’s Tresham College campus was put on to highlight how a driver’s decision to drink or use their mobile phone can have very real and severe consequences.

Pupils are shown equipment by Northants Fire officers.

Pupils were shown equipment used to cut people from vehicles after crashes, how drink-driving affects your vision, and how difficult it is to concentrate while using your mobile phone.

Community engagement officer Gemma Rutland, from Northants Police and Northants Fire’s Safer Roads Team, says the importance of the event’s message cannot be underestimated.

She said: “Statistics show that young drivers are the most likely to have an accident because of their inexperience.

“When they’re still getting to grips with the controls of the car, any distractions can have severe consequences.

Students are shown about the dangers of drink-driving.

“What we are trying to achieve is long-term behavioural change so that when these pupils see the potential outcomes of the actions they know not to use their phone or drink-drive.

“Many of the pupils here will be new drivers or learning to drive and it’s important that they don’t put their lives and their friends in danger.”

Corby Fire Station watch manager Chris Lane says they go to more road traffic collisions than any other type of incident.

He said: “We are trying to highlight and make students aware of the consequences of drink-driving, drug-driving and using your mobile phone.

“Road traffic collisions are on the rise nationally and we go to more of them than any other incident.

“A lot of them are new and young drivers and we have seen a lot where people are using their mobile phone.

“When young drivers get a car they often drive their friends around and that can be a distraction too in itself.

“We want drivers and passengers to be safe at all times.”

The event was the second of its kind after a similar safety day was held at the college’s Kettering campus last year.

Tresham lecturer in uniform public services Clive Skinsley said: “Speaking to the emergency services it seems to be that they are dealing with a lot of incidents involving young drivers.

“A lot of that is down to peer pressure, people have all their mates in the car and they want to show off.

“We ran this event in Kettering last year and it’s important that the students in Corby are made aware of the consequences too.

“If one person who is here today takes something from it and thinks about what they do before they do it, then that’s potentially a life saved.”