Corby Co-op opens after near £250,000 refurb

A Corby Co-op has opened its doors after a £237,000 makeover.

The refurbished food store in Welland Vale Road marked the move with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The store has been given a makeover to provide an improved shopping experience and has introduced new fixtures and fittings, including pioneering-energy efficient refrigeration and LED lighting technology.

Store manager John Davison said: “Our team were so excited to finally allow our members and customers to see our new-look store.

“The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

“I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

“All of us here at Welland Vale Road Co-operative food store are proud to be part of such a great community in Corby and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to come and enjoy our food store.”

The food store is open from 8am to 9pm every day of the week.

It now has fresh and local fruit and vegetables, an in-store bakery for breads and pastries, chilled beers and wines, as well as newspapers and fresh and frozen products.

The store also offers Paypoint, Collect Plus, Lottery, and a free-to-use cash machine.