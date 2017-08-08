Corby charity holding fun day to raise money in memory of Macy

Have your say

A family fun day is being held by a charity set up in memory of a little girl who died aged just 22 months.

Katrina Baker set up Macy’s Memory after her daughter Macy died from a rare genetic disorder in March 2008.

The Corby-based charity helps families with terminally ill children by funding various items, including last wish UK holidays and sensory items, as well as helping pay for funerals and memorials.

And to help continue the charity’s work, Macy’s Memory is having a family fun day from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, August 26, at Coronation Park in Corby.

Macy’s mum Katrina said: “We will have stalls including home-made items, a raffle, tombola, a dance display from Katrina’s School of Dance, Zumba demonstration and self defence display.

“We also have children’s rides, food and more.”

When Macy was born, doctors discovered that she was blind, deaf, had serious brain and heart abnormalities, kidney problems, a cleft palate and lung disease.

But despite all of this, numerous stays in hospital and doctors telling her parents to prepare themselves for the worst on more than one occasion, Macy defied the odds and lived to 22 months.

Proceeds from the family fun day will go towards continuing the work of Macy’s Memory.

Entry to the event, which is sponsored by MB Entertainment, is free.

For more details about the family fun day, call 07723 786568.

