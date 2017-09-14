Corby centre to offer special educational needs help

A new venture at a Corby family centre is offering help and advice to parents of children with special educational needs.

The Pen Green Centre has been awarded funding by the Department for Education to recruit a lawyer with specialisms in special educational needs and disability (SEND) and education law.

A centre spokesman said: “Pen Green offers high quality education and care for children for all children and has built a reputation for supporting children with a wide range of special needs and disabilities.

“It has become increasingly apparent that there are a great many barriers faced by families when their children start education and when requesting statutory assessments, education, health and care plans, annual reviews, disability discrimination and when facing exclusion.

“Parents often seek advice from staff on appeals and disability discrimination claims and SEND tribunals.

“To support parents we have secured funding to recruit an Independent Parental Special Education Advice lawyer specialising in SEND and education law.

“IPSEA offers free, independent legally based information, advice and support to help get the right education for children and young people with SEND.

“Lorna, the IPSEA lawyer, will be at Pen Green every Monday to offer 30-minute appointments free for families from across the borough.

“For further information or to make a booking contact Sandra Mole on 01536 400068 or email.”