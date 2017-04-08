Corby care home for Polish elderly people gets outstanding rating

A care home in Corby for people of Polish origin has been given an outstanding rating by inspectors.

Laxton Hall provides accommodation for up to 29 people who require nursing or residential care for a range of personal care needs.

it is staffed with Polish Sisters of Mary Immaculate and only takes residents of Polish origin who have previously lived in the UK and have Polish as their first language.

The CQC has found the quality of care provided at the converted 17th Century Grade II-listed building to be outstanding overall following an inspection in January.

Inspectors found staff were caring and compassionate and people were being provided with safe, responsive, caring, effective and well-led care.

Rob Assall-Marsden from the CQC said: “Our inspection team were really impressed by the level of care and support offered at Laxton Hall.

“The strong cultural and compassionate ethos of the service provided at Laxton Hall was evident in all areas.

“Everyone living here receives person centred and culturally specific care, which promoted all aspects of being Polish and created a positive healing environment.

“The provider had created a community where people who had shared experiences in their early life, for example during the Second World War, could be together to talk through their experiences in order to form a deep, cultural bond.

“People consistently told us this was very important to them.

“People experienced warm, caring relationships with staff where conversation and sharing traditional Polish pastimes including story-telling and singing incorporated people’s need to feel at home.

“People’s healthcare needs were met by staff who were highly competent at closely monitoring clinical observations which enabled them to identify any deterioration in health quickly in order to respond.

“All of this meant people received a high standard of care, which is why it has been rated outstanding.”

Chief inspector of adult social care Andrea Sutcliffe said: “The quality of care which our inspectors found here was exceptional and I am very pleased that we can celebrate the service’s achievements.

“An outstanding service is the result of a tremendous amount of hard work and commitment. I would like to thank and congratulate everyone involved.”

A full report of the inspection can be found here.