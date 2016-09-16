Corby cannabis grower and dealer to face judge after ‘factory’ seizure

A cannabis grower and a dealer from Corby will be sentenced by a judge next month after police found “tens of thousands of pounds” worth of the class B drug being cultivated in a house.

Daniel Twigger and John Fyfe from appeared at Northampton Crown Court yesterday to admit being part of what a prosecutor described as a “commercial” a drug selling operation.

Twigger, 33, from Boughton Road, Corby, pleaded guilty to two charges of producing cannabis at his home between January and September 2015.

Prosecuting, Jonathan Cox, said 36 plants were recovered from the property during a raid, which would have delivered a potential yield of between one and three kilograms of the controlled class B drug.

This amount, he said, would have a street value of “tens of thousands of pounds.”

Fyfe, 29, of Ridding Close, Corby, was charged with two counts of possessing a class B drug with intent to supply as part of the operation.

Both men were told they would receive full credit for their early guilty pleas by judge Rupert Mayo.

However he said Fyfe, who has previous convictions for the supply of drugs, could expect a custodial term.

Both men were given bail until a sentencing hearing back at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, October 15.