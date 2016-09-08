Corby cafe famous for huge fry-ups hoping to be named Britain’s best

A Corby cafe famous for its enormous fry-ups has launched a bid to be named Britain’s best.

The Hungry Hossee in Dale Street is hoping to take the 2016 crown in SIG’s Britain’s Best Cafe award.

The Big One.

The cafe – current holder of the Northants Telegraph Cafe of the Year title – has won something almost every year since it opened 11 years ago.

And manager Shelaine Crabtree says this prize would top the lot.

She said: “It would mean so much to win. This is without a doubt our biggest challenge in the six years that I’ve run the place.

“Even if we just won the best in the county award that would be an achievement in itself.

“But we’ve got no doubts that we’ve got what you need to win.”

The cafe has made national headlines for its ‘Big One’ breakfast, which consists of three sausages, three fried eggs, three potato scones, three potato waffles, three burgers, three portions of beans, three rashers of bacon, three hash browns, three slices of black pudding, three portions of mushrooms, three square sausages, three slices of fried bread, three rounds of toast and three rounds of bread and butter.

Ms Crabtree says the cafe will stick to what it knows as it goes for the title and has urged people from the town to support them.

She added: “We are not doing anything different to what we’ve done before.

“We’re really pushing it and we really want all of our customers to get behind us and support our bid.”

Voting forms can be picked up and dropped off at the Hungry Hossee’s ballot box at the cafe.

Alternatively, you can vote online by clicking here and selecting Hungry Hossee from the drop-down.

The cafe with the most votes wins. Voting closes at midnight on October 28.