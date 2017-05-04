Corby brass band reaches finals of national competition

Corby Silver Band have qualified for the National Brass Band Championship Finals to be held in Cheltenham in September after winning the fourth section of the Midlands Regional Area Championships earlier in the year.

The victory means the band have also been promoted to the ‘third section’ of the national competition.

The competition is an annual event and brass bands from across the country compete by playing the same piece of music to expert adjudicators.

The 27 strong team, led by musical director Catherine Fountain, impressed judges at Bedworth with their rendition of St Andrew’s Variations which earned them the top podium place in the contest, fighting off competition from 21 other bands.

A spokesman for the band said: “Even though the band has had many successes at other contests in recent years, this is the first time the band have won the Regional Area contest since 1962, so understandably the members are very excited about taking part and representing Corby, and are hoping that the local population are proud of the town’s brass band’s heritage, which has been in existence since being formed for the Corby Pole Fair in 1902.

“The band rehearse on Monday and Wednesday at 8pm at the Silver Band Club on Denford Road in Corby. When the band are not taking part in competitions, they also perform at various events throughout the year, including concerts, village fetes and on park bandstands.

“Although the majority of the members come from Corby and Kettering, there are players from other surrounding towns and villages in Northamptonshire and beyond. The players come from a wide range of musical backgrounds with a range of abilities and experience, from members for whom Corby Silver is their first brass band, to players who have many, many years experience playing in a wide variety of musical groups.”

Anyone interested in finding out about the band can contact the secretary Anne Kane on 01536 399727 or 07717843635 or visit their website www.corbysilverband.com or email corbysilverband@btinternet.com.