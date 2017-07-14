Corby boys score full marks in Sats tests

Two Corby boys are celebrating after they both achieved the perfect score in a Sats maths exam.

Tyler Green and Mason Allen both got 110 out of 110 in their tests at Danesholme Junior Academy.

The 11-year-olds’ scores impressed deputy principal Sean Pettit, who said he was proud of both of them.

Mr Pettit said: “You see it [full marks] occasionally but not two in the same year and the tests are harder now.

“We are really proud of them and they are proud of themselves.

“They’re both naturally very good at maths but they’ve been very committed and they’ve put a lot of work in.”