Corby bodybuilder set to take on world’s best

Have your say

An undefeated bodybuilder from Corby will pit herself against some of the world’s best when she makes her Great Britain debut later this year.

Angela Kirkpatrick, 49, will compete on the world stage in Norway and Budapest in November in the world and universe championships.

Angela Kirkpatrick.

Since taking up the sport she has won every competition she has entered - and her partner Richie Young says nobody has even come close to beating her.

He said: “For someone to qualify for the universe finals on their first show is just unheard of.

“She’s unbeaten and to be honest nobody has come close to her.”

Mum-of-five Ms Kirkpatrick started bodybuilding after overcoming weight issues, and that was when she met Richie.

Mr Young now coaches her and says her physique is ‘unbelievable’.

He said: “She was extremely overweight and weighed 15 stone but then lost it all.

“At one point she weighed six-and-a-half stone so she lost too much really.

“She decided to start going to the gym and within four to five years she developed one hell of a physique.

“It’s unbelievable to be honest.”

Despite her dedication to training and bodybuilding, Ms Kirkpatrick still holds down a full-time job as a care assistant.

Mr Young says he couldn’t be more proud of her achievements so far.

He added: “I’m extremely proud of her, not just because of her bodybuilding but because of everything she’s faced.

“She’s done it all herself and she deserves her success.”