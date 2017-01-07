Corby bar and restaurant closes less than a year after opening

A bar, restaurant and coffee house has closed its doors to the public less than a year after opening.

The Glasshouse opened in Queen’s Square, Corby, last March with a private champagne reception for invited guests before opening to the public the next day.

Inside The Glasshouse in Corby town centre

But less than 12 months on, bosses of the business have said it has closed to the public and will now only be open for private functions.

A message posted on The Glasshouse’s Facebook page this week said: “It is with a little sadness that I am announcing that The Glasshouse will be closing to the public with immediate effect.

“We will still be available to hire for functions such as baby showers, birthday parties, weddings, christenings, business launches etc.

“It is just due to other work commitments I feel the vision of what we were looking to achieve has been lost a little.

Opening night at The Glasshouse last March

“Please use us for your special occasions and book for exclusive use.

“The private functions we have held have been well received and it really is a beautiful venue for celebrating that special occasion.

“More details on how to book The Glasshouse will be posted soon.

“In the meantime thanks to all our customers over the past year, it has been a blast and we hope to see you again soon - at a party.”

The post generated dozens of comments from customers, with many saying they were sad to see it close.

One comment said: “Sad times.

“So many good nights had in there.

“Sad to see it going.”

The Glasshouse, which is based in the former Cafe Con Leche building, had a coffee shop downstairs called the Coffee Foundry for daytime customers and a restaurant and bar upstairs, serving food made with local ingredients.