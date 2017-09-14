Corby Avon supports baby unit with employee-voted donation

Staff based at Corby’s Avon Cosmetics have voted to donate their £5,000 community award to a cause close to their hearts.

The Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Kettering General Hospital was nominated by Avon employees at its Corby site through their Associates Choice scheme.

SCBU is a neonatal intensive care unit which looks after the welfare of newborn babies, mainly those born premature or who require some form of special high dependency or intensive care nursing.

The funds raised will be used to purchase a new cardiac monitor to closely observe poorly and premature babies.

Voting for the unit was driven by Avon Corby associate and mum, Anis Collins, who spent six weeks at KGH SCBU, 27 years ago, when her son was critically ill.

Anis said: “I chose this particular charity as it is very close to my heart. It means a lot to be able to support such a good cause and it’s always important to give something back. I have recently been inspired as two friends have had very ill premature babies who have been treated there and both are now safely home.

“I clearly remember the hard work, passion and dedication that all the staff had when caring for the babies and for the support they gave to worried parents.”

Maxine Andrews, Fundraising Officer, said: “We would like to give a huge thanks to Anis for her nomination and to receive support.”