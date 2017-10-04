Corby author hoping to continue run of chart-topping novels

A Corby mum-of-three who turned to writing after suffering an accident which left her with a disability is celebrating the publication of her third novel – a psychological thriller called The Surrogate which tells the story of a couple’s encounter with a childhood friend.

Louise Jensen has already sold more than 750,000 books and her novels have been sold for translation in sixteen countries.

Several years ago an accident left mum-of-three Louise with a disability and she began writing once again, to distract her from her pain and compromised mobility.

Her debut novel – The Sister – was published in July 2016 and reached number one in the UK where it stayed for more than five weeks.

As a result of her debut novel’s online success it was also published in paperback.

Louise got to work on her second book soon after and The Gift was published in December 2016. Within a week of release, Louise had her second number one novel in 2016 both in the UK and Canada.

Alongside writing, Louise has also got involved in a number of reading campaigns, notably earlier this year when she greeted bookworms at Corby Library as part of the Reading Ahead Challenge 2017.

The Surrogate has been published by Bookouture and is available from Amazon, Audible, iBookstore, Kobo and Googleplay.