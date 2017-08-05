Corby athlete set for World Dwarf Games debut

A man from Corby is hoping to strike gold at the World Dwarf Games.

Paul Hinton, 51, is flying out to Guelph in Canada to compete on the world stage at the eight-day event.

Just getting to the games is a major achievement for Paul after he was told he wouldn’t walk again two years ago following major surgery.

Wife Dawn said: “Paul had quite an extreme narrowing of the spine and he was told he wouldn’t walk again by the consultant.

“He proved them wrong and actually being told that made him more determined.

“He’s doing things that he wouldn’t have done before and now we’re off to Canada.

“He’s very nervous but also excited.”

Paul will be competing in the powerlifting, pistol shooting, archery and boccia.

He will be hopeful of success in the powerlifting and pistol shooting after winning at the British Dwarf Games.

A total of 78 athletes from across the UK will cross the pond to take part in a variety of sports including football, table tennis, volleyball and basketball.

Dawn added: “It would be fantastic if Paul came back with a medal.”

Paul and Dawn live in Corby and run their own business, supplying windows for camper vans.

The World Dwarf Games start today (Saturday) and are being streamed live on Youtube here.