Corby and Weldon pubs listed in Camra’s Good Beer Guide

Pubs in Corby and Weldon have made a national list of the best to get a pint of real ale.

The Saxon Crown in Elizabeth Street in Corby is listed in Camra’s Good Beer Guide 2018 published this week.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

The pub’s manager, David Cunningham, said: “I am delighted that The Saxon Crown has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by Camra members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.

“Staff at the pub work hard to ensure that the real ales on offer are kept in first-class condition at all times and the pub’s inclusion in the guide highlights this.”

A Camra spokesman said: “The Saxon Crown deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2018.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The Shoulder of Mutton in Weldon has also retained its entry in the guide.

David Fursdon, a pub regular and Camra member, said: “The Shoulder Of Mutton team are to be congratulated on all their hard work which has been rewarded with an entry in the 2018 Good Beer Guide.

“The pub has traditional community values and has gained a reputation of serving quality real ales popular with residents and visitors from further afield.

“I salute Graham Moorhouse, head brewer at Weldon Brewery, for producing top quality real ales that are now being enjoyed at beer festivals and outlets all over the country.”

The pub celebrated its 80th birthday in August with a beer festival and entertainment, raising funds for the British Heart Foundation and Warkwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance.