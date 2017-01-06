Corby and Kettering slimming consultants expecting a busy January

A Corby slimmer is encouraging others to just ‘go for it’ if their new year’s resolution is to lose weight.

Shirley Muir from Corby has lost two stone 6lb, reaching her personal achievement target in March 2015 after joining the Danesholme Slimming World group.

She says she was nervous when she first went along and never thought she could do it, but now she is urging others to take those first steps to losing weight.

Shirley said: “When I walked through the doors at Slimming World I really didn’t think that my weight loss dreams could come true.

“When Sonia asked me what I’d love to lose, I never imagined it would be possible.

“Then, after learning that I would able to lose weight enjoying normal everyday foods like fruit and vegetables, pasta, rice, potatoes, fish and lean meat, and I could eat as much as I wanted to fill up – without having to give up any of my favourite foods – I didn’t look back.

“Since losing weight I have lots more energy meaning I’m so much more active too.

“I love walking, playing and gardening with my grandchildren, everything is so much easier.”

She added: “If anyone is thinking of joining Slimming World this January I’d just say ‘go for it’.

“Whatever you dream to lose, with Slimming World you can absolutely do it.

“I was nervous walking through those doors and had been worried I’d be the biggest person there, however the warm welcome I got from the consultant and the group and the belief they showed in me was amazing.

“I instantly knew there was no need to be scared and that the people in the group really understood and cared.”

Slimming World consultants in Kettering and Corby are preparing for a busy January as many people decide their new year’s resolution is to slim down.

Corby consultant Sonia Mathieson said: “Whether it’s to lose 10 pounds or 10 stone, fit into a size 12 dress or a suit you’ve grown out of, run around with the kids or run a 10k race – together, me and the members of Slimming World group can help to get you there.

“We never tell members what they should weigh, and so all new members chose their own target weight when they join.” She added: “I know what it’s like to struggle with your weight and, having lost 4.5 stone as a Slimming World member myself after joining in 2004, I also understand what a huge difference understanding how slimmers feel and offering the right kind of support can make to your chances of achieving your weight loss goals.

“It’s my dream to see my members achieve their dreams.”

Slimming World groups are held Monday to Saturday in Kettering and Corby.

For more details call Sonia on 01536 508980.