Corby and Kettering hair salons get national recognition

A hairdresser who owns salons in Corby and Kettering has spoken of her delight at receiving national recognition.

The Salonista salons in Corby and Kettering have both been awarded five-star ratings by The Good Salon Guide.

The only independent guide to quality standards in hairdressing in the UK and Ireland, the Good Salon Guide is hairdressing’s answer to the well known hotel and pub guides.

Recognised salons are visited and objectively assessed by professional inspectors, giving the customer confidence in their choice. Salons are regularly reassessed to ensure standards are maintained.

Stacey Gadke, the delighted salon owner of Salonista, said: “The Good Salon Guide is the long-awaited measure that enables clients to know their hairdresser is a true professional.

“We are delighted to have achieved independent recognition of this salon’s standards.”

Managing director of the Good Salon Guide Gareth Penn said: “I am delighted that Salonista has succeeded in reaching the standards required to become a member of the Good Salon Guide.

“The Good Salon Guide highlights the professional status of hairdressers and will ensure that clients can have confidence in their choice of hairdresser.”