Corby and Irthlingborough mayors’ fundraising cheques handed over

The outgoing mayor of Corby and the mayor of Irthlingborough have handed over cheques worth more than £6,000 to charity.

Allan Short, who is mayor of Irthlingborough for the third year running, has raised £1,300 for the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance during 2016/17.

Cllr Julie Riley presenting a cheque to Terry Forsey from the Travers Foundation NNL-170713-151314005

Cllr Short said: “The monies raised came from donations given at the mayor’s civic service and other charitable events throughout the year.

“My thanks go to everyone that helped me with the fundraising, and my special thanks go to Adrian Winkle who, as my deputy mayor, was a great support.

“The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance is a very worthy charity, they do great work.”

Cllr Julie Riley, who was the mayor of Corby, raised £5,484 for the Travers Foundation and the Children’s Air Ambulance.

In order to raise the money Cllr Riley held a host of events including a fashion show, a curry night, a golf competition, a variety show and the mayor’s annual dinner.

Cllr said: “It has been a very busy year being mayor but it was worth every single second in order to be able to hand over money to these two very worthwhile charities.

“I am very proud to present these cheques to the Travers Foundation and the Children’s Air Ambulance and hope that it goes some way to helping them with the fantastic work that they do for so many in our borough.

“I would like to thank each and every person that helped with my events and that contributed to raising this money, whether that was through ticket sales, raffles or just kind hearted donations - every single penny has helped.

“I would also like to especially thank the carnival court for their support throughout my year in office, they have been fantastic.”