Corby and East Northants MP awarded for contribution to grassroots sport

Corby and East Northants MP Tom Pursglove MP has today (Tuesday) been awarded for his proactive contribution to grassroots sport and recreation in Parliament and his constituency.

Mr Pursglove was presented with the Sport and Recreation Alliance Grassroots Parliamentarian of the Year award by the Speaker of the House of Commons, the Rt. Hon John Bercow MP, at the Parliamentary Sports Fair on Speaker’s Green.

The event, which brought together Members of Parliament and representatives from sporting All-Party Parliamentary Groups, was designed to raise awareness in Westminster about the social and health benefits of sport in the local community.

In his role as MP for Corby & East Northamptonshire, Tom Pursglove has been championing grassroots sport and recreation in Westminster debates by discussing topics such as physical activity in an educational setting and by recognising the value of volunteers who officiate club sport on a weekly basis.

As well as being the Vice-Chair of the APPG for Sport, he has been an active campaigner to save the playing fields at Oundle Primary School in his constituency.

On receiving his award, Tom Pursglove MP said: “Sport has always been a huge part of my life and I feel privileged to have experienced the true benefits of being active.

“I am proud to champion grassroots sport and recreation, and to help raise awareness of sporting opportunities in both Westminster and in Corby & East Northamptonshire.

“I am delighted to receive the Sport and Recreation Alliance Grassroots Parliamentarian of the Year award and look forward to building on the successes of this year to make sport and recreation an increasingly more prominent feature of Westminster discussion.”

James Allen, director of policy at the Sport and Recreation Alliance, said: “We are delighted to present Tom with his award and hope that his efforts will inspire more Members of Parliament to get involved in sport in their local constituency.

“We want to make sure that sport and recreation is accessible for all, regardless of age or ability and having the support of a local MP can really help to make a difference.

“We look forward to working with Tom to continue raising awareness about the benefits of sport and physical activity to help get the nation more active.”