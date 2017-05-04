Corby actor discusses role in hit ITV drama Broadchurch

ITV’s hit drama Broadchurch drew in almost nine million viewers when its final episode aired last month.

The three-series phenomenon has been one of the broadcaster’s highest-rated shows in recent years - and one of its actors is based here in Corby.

Adam Wilson at his dad's table tennis centre in Corby.

Adam Wilson, 17, played Tom Miller - the best friend of Danny Latimer, whose death was the storyline in series one.

He started his role aged just 12 and says it’s been a huge part of his life.

Adam said: “Broadchurch was one of the first proper things I did in acting and it’s been so much fun.

“I’m not in series three as much as I was in the first two series but it’s been great to be involved in it.

“There’s been some serious storylines [murder and rape] but it’s been approached in the right way and I think it was done in a way that showed respect to victims of those crimes as well.

“At 12 everyone was saying ‘oh wow, you’re part of a Bafta-winning show’ and I was like ‘what’s a Bafta?’

“It was only when it got to series two that I realised it was actually pretty cool.”

Stars of the show include Olivia Colman and David Tennant and Adam says he enjoyed working as part of the line-up.

He said: “David [Tennant] is really quiet but really nice.

“He’s very down to earth and quite humble but extremely focused.

“Olivia is exactly as she is in the show.

“She’s very emotional and will cry over anything but she’s great to be around.

“All of the actors and crew were really good to work with.”

Adam also revealed that the whole cast was left on tenterhooks as to who the killer of Danny was in series one.

He said: “Nobody knew, especially not me!

“Even the person who played the killer didn’t know until two weeks before they filmed the final scene.

“They filmed scenes with a guilty and a not guilty verdict so that none of the extras knew because Broadchurch was and is such a big show.

“When they were filming, none of the signs saying filming was in progress said ‘Broadchurch’.

“They all said ‘Tea and Sympathy’, so there were probably quite a few people expecting a show called that to be out.

“I didn’t get to see any of the scenes before they were aired on TV so it was good to sit down and watch the show.”

Adam is home-schooled and is now taking some time from acting to help at his dad Colin’s table tennis club, Corby Smash, as a coach.

He says the filming for the show puts a lot of strain on the actors, but that it didn’t bother him as much.

He said: “All of the outdoor parts are shot in West Bay near Bridport and all of the indoor parts are shot in Bristol, so there’s a lot of travelling.

“Days can start at 6am and not end until 10pm, it’s not uncommon to have 16-hour days.

“As someone a bit younger it’s not that bad but a lot go into each scene.

“Some scenes can take up to 50 takes and you can get a bit bored when people mess up their lines.

“I didn’t let the situation bother me but I think that’s because I didn’t realise how big it was.”

But will there be a fourth series?

Adam said: “No, there won’t.

“I think they said that after series one and there was but the writer is going to do other things so there won’t be another.”

Adam also played the part of Craig Cross in Silent Witness, a psychopathic teenager who shot his dad dead.

As part of the role he spent an hour with someone who had been in Iraq, training how to use a sniper rifle.

Adam, who lives in Corby with his dad Colin, mum Kim and younger brother Sam, says he does not know what his next role will be.

He said: “A lot of people want to be actors so you just have to take it as it comes.

“I’ve auditioned for lots of things and not got them but that’s the way acting is.

“The ultimate dream would be a Matt Damon/Jason Bourne kind of role.”