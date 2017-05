Nearly half the electorate turned out to elect a new councillor for East Northamptonshire.

The by-election for the Prebendal Ward, which covers villages to the north of Oundle, was a straight fight between Labour’s Alan Robert Brookfield and Conservative Annabel Lucy De Capell Brooke.

The Tory candidate won by 729 votes to 151 on a turnout of 49.6 per cent.