Conmen trick their way into Kettering house during distraction burglary

A group of men tricked their way into a house in Kettering after pretending to be from the water board.

The group of three or four men knocked on the door of a property in The Crescent, Kettering, just before 3pm yesterday (Thursday) and told the elderly occupants they were from the water board to gain access to the house.

A police spokesman said: “Once inside they searched the premises before leaving.

“Nothing was stolen.”

All of the offenders were white.

One was of large build and wore a white hooded top.

Another was of medium build and wore a blue T-shirt.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the distraction burglary or has any information about it.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511.