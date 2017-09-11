Concerns raised over makeover for Corby green space

A community project is giving a green space a makeover, but the plans have not been welcomed by everyone.

KHL Big Local is a Big Lottery funded community programme for the Kingswood and Hazel Leys estates in Corby.

The programme is led by the KHL Big Local partnership which is made up of 10 volunteer community residents who implement the projects which have been put forward by local residents to make the area a better place to live.

The re-development of Mawdsley Nature Park project was initiated through consultation with residents a year ago.

From the list of proposed projects for the area, this project came out as top priority with the community.

However, a number of residents living nearby contacted the Northants Telegraph to say they are unhappy with the plans and felt their views had not been listened to.

One of their concerns was that these changes could lead to youngsters gathering there at night, which they fear could result in anti-social behaviour.

They are also unhappy with the installation of equipment which they say will allow people to look over into their garden.

The Northants Telegraph raised their concerns with KHL Big Local and a spokesman said the consultation has been ongoing during the last year and has included neighbourhood association meetings, door knocking, leaflet drops in the area, community events, KHL Big Local newsletters and notices on social media.

And the spokesman added: “Key concerns were listened to and the plans were amended.

“The Mawdsley Nature Park was first developed by a local councillor but has been an unloved natural space to the edge of the Kingswood playing fields for many years.

“It was highlighted by the local community as an area they would like to see improved.

“Plans were drawn up for this project and include the planting of more trees and areas for wild flowers, placing a footpath through the area for wheelchair access and so parents with prams can enjoy the natural habitat.

“The area will include a bog area with viewing platform and information board.

“It will be visited by local schoolchildren to see animals and insects living in their natural environment and local children will be making bird boxes and bug boxes to be placed in the park so they can learn more about nature and the environment.

“A seating area around a huge old tree will be built so families can sit and enjoy the park and also a picnic area.

“A simple structure of wooden poles and a series of large stepping stones will be built to encourage children to play imaginative games.”

The spokesman added that the project is supported by Corby Council and other agencies in the area as a positive enhancement to the area and will be monitored and maintained into the future.