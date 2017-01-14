Concerns over removal of dangerous trees in Wellingborough

A number of trees have been cut down in Wellingborough because they are deemed to be dangerous.

Several people have contacted the Northants Telegraph for an explanation on why some trees were being cut down or removed in the town, including in Third Avenue and Eastfield Road.

One person said the town seemed to be ‘in a frenzy of tree cutting’ and they knew of four trees being felled in Wentworth Avenue and on the green in Curtis Mews.

They added: “There does not seem to be any provision to replace the felled tree with new planting.

“Is there likelihood of a programme to repair the scars that are now being left all over the town?”

Another person contacted us to say there had been lots of discussion on social media about the trees, and said: “People often purchase houses based on the appearance and curb appeal of a street and trees play an important part in this.

“Without trees there would be a problem.

“I have had three trees removed from outside the area where I live, with no consultation, changing the appearance of my street and where I live, also leaving debris and mess in our local area.

“However, this seems to be happening across the town much to residents’ sadness and upset.”

In response to the concerns raised, a spokesman for Wellingborough Council said: “After careful consideration Wellingborough Norse has had to remove a number of diseased trees in the town.

“This is because of the potential risks over the next few days when high winds and snow are forecast to hit the county.

“After felling one tree it was evident that the decay was significant enough to justify the removal of others nearby, which were also diseased, to ensure that local people and cars or other property were not put at risk.

“The decision to remove trees is never taken lightly, and the council employs a qualified arboricultural consultant who takes whatever action he can to save a tree before making the recommendation to remove it.

“Budgets for replacement trees are limited, but the council – working with Wellingborough Norse – gives careful consideration to the programming of replacement trees when any that are diseased or dangerous are felled.”