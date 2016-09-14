Concern grows over missing Wellingborough man

Northamptonshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a Wellingborough man missing since the weekend.
Stuart Berry, 22, was last seen on Saturday, September 10, at his home in Chace Road.
He is 5ft 3in, has ginger hair and a ginger goatee beard, and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black jeans and black trainers.
Stuart is originally from the Coventry area.
Anyone with any information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
