Concern grows over missing Wellingborough man

Northamptonshire Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of a Wellingborough man missing since the weekend.

Stuart Berry, 22, was last seen on Saturday, September 10, at his home in Chace Road.

He is 5ft 3in, has ginger hair and a ginger goatee beard, and was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

Stuart is originally from the Coventry area.

Anyone with any information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101.