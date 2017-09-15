Concern growing for missing ex-Cobblers skipper Clarke Carlisle

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned after former Cobblers captain Clarke Carlisle went missing.

Carlisle, 37, of Fulwood, Preston, was last seen by a family member on the Flag Market in Preston at about 2.30pm on Thursday (September 14) although he may have travelled to Manchester.

Clarke Carlisle captained Cobblers

He was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, a black t-shirt, blue jeans and Nike trainers. His wife, Carrie Carlisle, said he may have been in Manchester city centre on Friday morning, and she appealed for information about his whereabouts. He is described as Afro-Caribbean, six foot four inches, slim build, with tattoos on his arms.

Carlisle has been a TV co-commentator and a former chairman of the Professional Footballers’ Association and has a history of mental illness.

He founded a mental health charity, the Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis – a condition that has been described as “mental health problems co-occurring with drug or alcohol misuse”.

He is due to host a mental health awareness evening in Birmingham next week in memory of Nick Mowl, a former Solihull Moors player who killed himself this year.

Lancashire Constabulary's Detective Chief Inspector Steve Holgate said: “We are extremely concerned about Clarke and we would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he is to get in touch with us. We would also appeal directly to Clarke himself to contact us if he sees this appeal to let us know he is safe.”

Anyone with information can contact Lancashire Police on 101 quoting 0235 of September 15, or alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.