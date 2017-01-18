Complaints over lengthy closure of Wellingborough’s ‘Mad Mile’

Every effort was made to minimise disruption after complaints about the length of time a stretch of road in Wellingborough was closed, says the county council.

Sywell Road, or ‘Mad Mile’ as it is known locally, was closed for a number of months while workers built a new roundabout, installed street lights and constructed a new footpath.

It finally re-opened on December 19 - but John Fitton says the work took far too long.

He said: “To have allowed the closure of such an important access road to Wellingborough for so long seems grossly irresponsible.

“It appears that the council has exercised no direction or control whatsoever as to the necessity of closing the road for as short a time as possible.”

Northamptonshire County Council says every effort was made to minimise disruption.

A council spokesman said: “Sywell Road, Wellingborough, has been closed to through traffic for a number of months to allow major roadworks to take place.

“These are significant works, which include the construction of a new roundabout, carriageway improvements, new lighting and signage as well as a new footpath.

“The works are in connection with a new housing development, and are being carried out by the developer.

“With any highways project, every effort is made to keep disruption to a minimum, but road closures are sometimes necessary to keep the workforce and travelling public safe.

“As highways authority, the county council approves scheme requests for works by third parties to take place, such as by utility companies, and co-ordinates them as much as possible to minimise disruption.”

An installation of a water connection is currently in progress with BT set to carry out works from January 19 to 23, although road delays are unlikely.