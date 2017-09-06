Complaints over foul odour near Rushden

A number of complaints have been made about a bad smell near Rushden.

East Northants Council has been receiving reports of a foul odour south of the town and has just posted some information about the issue on its website.

A spokesman for the authority said: “Investigations by our officers show it’s the result of the spreading of sewage sludge on the fields to the south of Rushden.

“The sewage sludge is a valuable soil conditioner and fertiliser and is spread after the crop has been taken off and prior to cultivation.

“The area where the spreading took place has been identified and the farmer visited.

“Both the fields and the farm are in Bedfordshire and we have also advised Bedford Council that complaints have been received.

“The farmer will be ploughing in the sewage sludge over the next few days and the smell will dissipate.

“The farmer has no more spreading to do.”

The spokesman added that officers will continue to monitor the situation and they thanked people for their patience.